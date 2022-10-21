Farm Online
LSD now a 'forever problem' for Australian beef: Troy Setter, Brett Stuart at Beefex22

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
CPC's Troy Setter (far right) discussing FMD and LSD on a panel at Beefex22 in Brisbane this week. Fellow panellists were processor Terry Nolan, feedlotter Bryce Camm and CEO of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association, which hosted the event, Christian Mulders.

AUSTRALIA needs to shift its thinking on lumpy skin disease from eradication to control - and encourage that mindset from the rest of the world - because it is now a disease our beef industry has to deal with forever.

