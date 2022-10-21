DUMARESQ River property Willow Bend has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.6 million.
Widely regarded as one of the pick properties of the Texas district, the purchase price paid by Rob and Melanie Turnbull and their son Hamish from Yetman is equal to about to about $6164/ha ($2493/acre).
Covering 584 hectares (1444 acres) of flat to undulating, open grazing country, Willow Bend was offered by John Leonard from Greymare.
Willow Bend has been used to consistently background 200 steers a year in addition to fattening cull cows and running other livestock.
Long, deep sections of the Dumaresq form Willow Bend's southern boundary. The river's alluvial flats with its shallow water tables are renowned for both fattening livestock and for cropping, especially lucerne.
Willow Bend has a 40 megalitre water access licence to ground water, a lengthy frontage on Alpin Creek, large dams and equipped wells supplying water to concrete troughs.
Structural improvements include the main, highset residence set in shaded gardens on the creek bank.
There are also two large hay sheds, a machinery shed and workshop, shearing shed, lock-up storage shed and a solid set of cattle yards.
Willow Bend is situated 11km east of Texas and is well located to major feedlots, saleyards and abattoirs.
The marketing of Willow Bend was handled by Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
