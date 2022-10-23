AAM Investment Group (AAM) has added more punch to its investment portfolio, securing the Vickery family's 4053 hectare (10,015 acre) Bective Station near Tamworth.
The property will be added to the AAM Diversified Agriculture Fund (ADAF) as the centrepiece of its production supply chain in NSW.
The historic property has been bought on a walk in, walk out basis including 3000 head of cattle, plant and equipment, and irrigation water licences.
The acquisition will take ADAF's asset value to more than $600 million across a diverse agricultural supply chains operating in Queensland, NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards said Bective was a large-scale asset with premium agricultural land.
"AAM is pleased to confirm it has entered into arrangements with the Vickery family to acquire Bective Station on a walk-in, walk-out basis," Mr Edwards said.
"It is pleasing for me personally that AAM can work with amazing families to create acquisition structures that facilitate transactions and succession planning outcomes on iconic assets that we will now be able to invest further in to create lasting legacies of sustainability and efficient production.
"In 2023, Bective will also become the home of AAM's new investment focus in agricultural technology innovation and commercialisation program given its unique suitability to multiple supply chain operations on a single asset located 20km from a major regional hub in Tamworth.
"I would personally like to thank Rob and Tina Vickery for trusting AAM with the future of Bective."
The transaction is expected to be finalised in mid-November.
The investment opportunity was introduced to AAM by Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth.
