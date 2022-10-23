Farm Online
AAM secures Vickery family's historic Bective Station at Tamworth

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:57am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:30pm
AAM Investment Group (AAM) has added more punch to its investment portfolio, securing the Vickery family's 4053 hectare (10,015 acre) Bective Station near Tamworth.

