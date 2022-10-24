The McIntyre family of Northwood are offering their Dunkeld property for sale after 150 years of ownership.
Overlooking Mt Abrupt at the southern end of the Grampians at the gateway to the Victoria Valley, Northwood has been held by five generations of the McIntyre family since 1872.
The 562 hectare (1388 acre) property is being offered for sale in two separate lots.
Alternatively Northwood is also offered in three smaller lots to gather interest from both agricultural and lifestyle purchasers.
The Victoria Valley is famed for super fine wool although the property has been partially cropped in recent years and has run cattle at times.
After a century and half, the current generation of family members are planning to retire.
Historically Northwood has operated as a fine wool business with 300-400 acres of cropping and today's flock numbers about 1800 Merino ewes to lamb 900 mixed sexed weaners.
The Wannon River crosses Northwood with its distinctive Red Gums and is the defining line for soil types.
West of the river is of basalt origin soil types, typical of the Karabeal district, whereas east of the river, soil types are grey sandy loams with some heavier black loam areas.
Northwood and Millers are to be offered through expressions of interest by November 24 in two lots or alternatively Northwood, will be offered in three separate lots.
They are:
Lot 1: Northwood (398.5ha, 985 acres).
Lot 1A - Northwood Homestead - 53 RW McIntyres Road, Karabeal (259ha, 641 acres) with all structural improvements.
This lot includes a four-bedroom home (c. 1975) and second three-bedroom home (c.1930's).
It also has the three-stand woolshed and extensive shedding.
Lot 1B - The Woolshed has a two-stand crutching shed, power connected and a bore.
It also has homesites overlooking Mt Abrupt as a lifestyle opportunity.
Lot 1C - The Redgums has scattered red gums and Wannon River frontage.
Lot 2 - Millers is subdivided into four paddocks with clay and black loam flats rising onto bank country.
The property is 16km from Dunkeld and 31km from Hamilton.
Along with the woolshed, it has a second sheep storage shed.
Collectively there is about 400 - 500 head undercover capacity.
The property has numerous other shedding including workshop and hay sheds.
A large house dam on Northwood supplies stock and domestic needs as well as four freshwater catchment tanks capacity 15,000 gallons.
There are numerous dams throughout the property and extensive permanent Wannon River frontage.
All paddocks are watered.
The district's average annual rainfall is 625mm per annum.
For more information contact the Charles Stewart agents' Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 and Brendan Jelly on 0419 444549.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
