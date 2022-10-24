Farm Online
AWI pledge 10.5 million to wool harvesting industry over next three years

By Kristen Frost
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 8:00pm
Emily Spencer, a third-generation shearer from Tasmania is one success story to emerge from AWI's nationwide shearer training program. Recent feedback from the AWI shearing training has revealed the retention rate for those who were put up on stands is 98 per cent.

Australian Wool Innovation will invest 10.5 million over the next three years to the nation's wool harvesting industry.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

