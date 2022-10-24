Australian Wool Innovation will invest 10.5 million over the next three years to the nation's wool harvesting industry.
The pledge is in response to the ongoing shortage of shearers and wool handlers troubling the industry and evidence that training programs are effective.
Recent feedback from the AWI shearing schools has revealed the retention rate for those who were put up on stands is 98 per cent.
AWI chairman Jock Laurie said during the recent stakeholder webinar, the board realised industry was struggling to find shearers and the quality of work was not up to the required standard.
"We will continue to deal and do all things we possibly can to invest very heavily. We know it's a big issue," Mr Laurie said.
"The other thing we understand is that the fright that we had in the last couple of years may not be something that is a one off."
He said initiatives have also been made to encourage learner shearers that have completed training to build up their skills and remain in the industry.
Presently there are 260 learners on stands with a plan to increase improver schools and in-shed training to increase numbers and quality in sheds.
More training is mapped out for the current financial year with 2200 days planned - 800 for novice schools and 500 days for improver schools as well as 900 in-shed training days to cover new entrant wool handlers.
There will also be follow-up training for improver shearers working in a team in the industry.
But the retention of professional staff in the wool shed outside of shearers such as roustabouts and wool classers is a major issue.
And working conditions must improve if wool harvesting is to compete against other industries for workers.
AWI director Noel Henderson said working conditions were still not up to scratch in many sheds, and the fight against other industries must be taken seriously.
"There are issues that relate to keeping people in the wool industry, and one is working conditions," Mr Henderson said.
"Ensuring that the working conditions for shearers are as good as what you get in any other industry and that there is compliance with health and safety.
"The shearers that I talk to complain about the standard of some of the sheds that they go to that don't comply.
"We are competing for labour in the shearing industry.
"You can't have them sitting on a plank outside and telling them that is their lunch room.
"I think we need to really look at maintaining them by maintaining our conditions."
Mr Laurie said encouragement from woolgrowers themselves can be shown by providing proper facilities with proper OH & S.
"In the end they are pretty supreme athletes, and as an industry we need to be doing everything we can to support them in all ways," he said.
You can't have them sitting on a plank outside and telling them that is their lunch room- Noel Henderson AWI director
Mr Laurie said the assistance would be a multi-pronged approach covering everything from further research into biological defleecing, shearing innovations, and increased training including of high school students.
"There is no single solution or technological breakthrough that will improve getting the wool off sheep. As an industry we have to work on this from many angles," he said.
"We will also include specific training for upright shearing and will continue to work closely with shearing contractors and state governments to deliver the best possible training all over Australia.
"This is about creating a more defined pathway into the industry, a more structured and accountable training model with the intention to have a sustainable wool harvesting workforce."
