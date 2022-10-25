A Zooper Dooper-wielding army of children have braved the blistering sun to plant more than 300 trees on a farm at Dixie in south-west Victoria.
About 25 grade five and six children from Terang's Saint Thomas Primary descended on Rachel Moloney's dairy farm to help sow 800 seedlings.
Ms Moloney said the planting of endemic vegetation including Prickly Moses, Swamp and Mana Gum and Blackwood - sourced from the Heytesbury District Landcare Network - helped to turn a leaf on the farm's long history.
"I've got the Zooper Doopers, water and lots of sunscreen and hats on-deck," she said.
"I wanted to see if my daughter's class could come out and help. I wanted to show them that it could be done - the kids also enjoy it and get something out of it.
"The aim is to re-vegetate the farm which brings many benefits in terms of sustainability, carbon reduction and livestock.
"All the native trees were pulled out 100 years ago but we're trying to put them all back in to restore the balance."
School principal Matthew Uzkuraitis said hands-on farm activities were central to the curriculum.
"It has a nice flow-on effect to the other stuff we've got going on with our community garden," he said.
"It's a great educational opportunity for the kids to learn a little bit about re-planting and re-vegetation and why we do it, particularly in our area."
The HDLN has so far helped Ms Moloney to construct 16 shelter belts in the past nine years.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
