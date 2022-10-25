Farm Online
Army of children from St Thomas Primary, Terang, plant 300 trees

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 25 2022 - 1:00am
Three-year-old Ziggy Wheeler was more than happy to get his hands dirty during a tree-planting excursion to Dixie, Vic. Picture by Sean McKenna

A Zooper Dooper-wielding army of children have braved the blistering sun to plant more than 300 trees on a farm at Dixie in south-west Victoria.

