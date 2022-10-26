La Nina well-established

In the Pacific, the La Nina event remains entrenched at the moment and it is increasingly likely that it will continue into 2023 but gradually weaken. As noted previously, both the sea surface temperature patterns and the atmospheric indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index all indicate a well-established La Nina event. The current 30-day running mean of the SOI is still high at around +19 and latest daily values show only a very slow decrease. It is likely that it has reached its peak at the current time and should gradually weaken in the late spring and into summer. Latest models indicate it could be autumn before the SST patterns in the Pacific return to ENSO neutral.