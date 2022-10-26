Farm Online

La Nina tipped to gradually weaken in late spring

October 26 2022 - 1:00am
La Nina well-established

Unusual weather patterns persist in south east Australia with the synoptic patterns to some extent reflecting the overall guidance of the longer term climate models. Many rivers are in flood and all NSW dams greater than 90 per cent capacity so it requires only light to moderate rainfalls to put a new flood crest down most rivers in NSW, Victoria, northern Tasmania and south east Queensland, such has been the widespread nature of recent rain events.

