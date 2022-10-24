Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Fears road network will not be fit to take grain trucks needed to move harvest

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:01am, first published October 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding through north central Victoria has destroyed important freight transport routes. Photo: Brett Hosking.

THE GRAINS industry holds grave fears the road network on the east coast will not be able to cope with the volume of traffic required to move this year's harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.