No end to big wet just yet as La Nina, IOD negative remain in play

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:01am
The chances of exceeding median rainfall from November to January remain extremely high in eastern Australia. Source: Bureau of Meteorology.

THE LA NINA and Indian Ocean Dipole negative weather events that have combined to contribute to Australia's soaking 2022 show no immediate signs of breaking down.

National Grains Industry Reporter

