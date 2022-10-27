Farm Online
Norco introduces phone mental health support for dairy farmers

October 27 2022 - 1:00am
A new service aims to help dairy farmers in northern NSW and southern Queensland struggling with their mental health following severe flooding earlier this year. Picture supplied by Norco

Dairy co-operative Norco has introduced a dedicated telephone service for farmers struggling with their mental health.

