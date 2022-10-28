Emergency services have rescued Gina the domestic camel from floodwaters along the swollen Murray River.
The distressed camel had been trapped for days by floodwaters on the NSW/Victorian border near Moama.
Gina had wandered off from her small herd, and ignored her owner's repeated attempts to coax her out of the water and back to dry land.
Fears then grew as camels cannot swim and the owner called emergency services to help the stricken animal.
Fire and Rescue NSW, SES, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving answered the call to the dromedary drama.
Crews travelled by boat from Moama Bridge to the camel farm, and then used their boats on arrival to create a river barrier.
"Wading through the river up to their chests, the specially-trained rescue technicians used hay to lure Gina out of the floodwater and back to dry land," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
She was soon returned to the herd unharmed.
