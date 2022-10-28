Farm Online
Gina the domestic camel was rescued from floodwaters at Moama

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Emergency services have rescued Gina the domestic camel from floodwaters along the swollen Murray River.

