Cut dams to fund water buybacks, Water Minister Tanya Plibersek 'hates' regions Nationals leader David Littleproud says

By Jamieson Murphy
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
David Littleproud accused Tanya Plibersek of hating the regions after her latest decision, but the Water Minister says she won't be lectured to by the Nationals.

THE federal Water Minister has been accused of an "ideologically hate" for the regions, following revelations the government diverted the money from cancelled dam projects to create a secret water buyback fund.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

