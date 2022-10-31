Farm Online
Russia pulls out of Black Sea freight deal raising food security concerns

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 31 2022 - 3:00am
Grain exports out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports will again be under threat after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing safe passage from grain ships in the Black Sea. Photo: File.

RUSSIA has pulled out of the Black Sea grain transport arrangement allowing for safe passage of ships in the important freight corridor causing renewed concerns about global availability of grain.

