October 150mm of rainfall was almost four times the average

By Don White, Weatherwatch
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:00pm
October rain breaks records with huge average recorded

It has been the wettest October ever in NSW and in many northern Victoria centres and across the Murray-Darling Basin. The average rainfall in October of close to 150 millimetres was almost four times the average and well above the previous record of 102mm in 1950.

