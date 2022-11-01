October rain breaks records with huge average recorded

At the moment, the La Nina is likely to continue until summer 2022-23 with a 75 percent probability of that occurring. The Southern Ocean Index is remaining strongly positive with the 30-day running mean sitting around +18 and showing no immediate signs of decreasing. However, a transition to ENSO-neutral is likely during Feb-Apr 2023 with the chance of La Nina persisting a little over 40pc while ENSO-neutral is a little over 50pc chance. In other words, the La Nina is likely to pass but this is by no means certain