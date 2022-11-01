The banana freckle outbreak in the Northern Territory has worsened.
The discovery of the plant disease at another "commercial property" east of Darwin has triggered a review of the national response plan formulated to contain the outbreak.
Despite efforts to control the spread of the disease, the number of Top End properties with confirmed cases of banana freckle has risen to 48 since it was first discovered in May.
This is the second commercial property where banana freckle has been detected.
There are a number of plant nurseries in the Marrakai region, some which supply community markets.
The NT government is now dealing with a number of separate biosecurity emergencies with the discovery of Guava Root-Knot Nematode in the NT.
The microscopic animal is officially listed as a high priority pest for the ginger, onion, papaya, potatoes, vegetables (tomatoes) and sweet potato industries.
The Territory had hoped it had seen the last of banana freckle after a long and costly fight saw it declared freckle free early in 2019.
In 2013, the banana industry was systematically wiped out around Darwin to stop it spreading.
A response plan to eradicate the disease was only approved by the National Management Group last month.
Under the response plan all banana plants and plant material on a property which has a plant infected with banana freckle will be removed.
Banana plants on a property free of the disease will not be removed.
Plants from infected properties will be removed by cutting them off at the base and treating them with glysophate.
Biosecurity officers inspecting properties must follow strict biosecurity decontamination protocols when entering and exiting any premises to prevent the risk of spreading the disease.
Earlier in the outbreak, it emerged the disease was surprisingly found at a government research farm at Middle Point.
Chief plant health officer Dr Anne Walters said: "The department will now begin the process of removing banana plants from infected premises and continue to work with affected property owners.
"Staff from the department's biosecurity team will now focus on collecting as much information as possible through continued surveillance about where banana freckle is being detected to try and establish how far the disease has spread.
"The surveillance is an important part of our efforts to protect the Northern Territory's banana industry. We urge anyone who has a banana plant to contact the hotline. Knowing about healthy plants also provides an important piece of information for our team."
Banana freckle is a fungal disease of banana leaves and fruit. There is no risk to human health from eating affected bananas.
Banana growing states including Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland, have prohibited banana fruit and/or banana plant material being brought in from the NT.
Australia's banana industry is valued at $600 million.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.