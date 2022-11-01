FARM tragedies in saturated agricultural regions across the country involving farmers trying to retrieve machinery from bogs have seen lobby groups push to highlight the dangers in pulling equipment when they become stuck.
NSW Farmers reported there had been three confirmed fatalities involving people trying to pull machinery out of bog.
And NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt said there were anecdotal accounts of many more unreported cases of injuries and near misses.
He said with soaked paddocks across the country bogging was likely to be a problem over the course of the summer.
An old piece of advice was key according to Mr Everitt, with prevention better than cure.
He said farmers needed to actively avoid situations where there was the high possibility of getting stuck.
He acknowledged this seemed self-obvious but said with emotions running high at harvest and harvest behind schedule farmers often tried to push their equipment a little harder.
"We know people will feel under the pump to try and recoup some of the costs of sowing this crop, and that can lead to working in conditions where you're likely to get stuck," Mr Everitt said.
"This just adds to the pressure, and I know from experience it can be frustrating, but it's really very important to be extra careful, because we've seen the disastrous consequences that can result from recovery gone wrong," he said.
If machinery does get bogged, Charles Laverty from the NSW Farmers Farm Safety Advisory Program said there were some crucial points that could help keep people safe.
Mr Laverty said in the first moments after a machine was bogged it was critical to assess the situation.
"It's always important to take a minute or two to fully assess the situation if you get stuck, because it may be different to last time," Mr Laverty said.
From there he said people needed to give their recovery equipment a look over to ensure it was still fit for purpose.
"Check the condition of the recovery equipment each and every time you use it - metal fatigue may affect anchor points, chains stretch, and cables and straps can fray," Mr Laverty said.
He said people needed to keep clear of the immediate area.
"Always keep bystanders at least two-and-a-half times the length of the recovery straps, cables, or chains away from - and to the side - of the recovery and never stand next to it," he said.
He said there were some helpful tips that were good at minimise risk and ensuring greater efficiency in getting gear out.
"When using cables, consider the use of pulleys for mechanical advantage, and when joining straps, avoid the use of steel shackles - they become projectiles if something breaks."
There are a number of potential hazards with unbogging.
According to SafeWork NSW, a 33-year-old farmer sustained fatal head injuries during the extraction of a bogged bulldozer at his neighbour's farm in June.
The man had been assisting his neighbour with the extraction when one of the two D-shackles connecting the recovery strap failed and was propelled through the glass door of the bulldozer.
Metal chains also represent a significant hazard.
Other key points to minimising risk include
Mr Everitt said there would be upcoming harvest safety workshops at Wagga Wagga on November 22 and Griffith from November 23 while Birchip Cropping Group will host a similar event on safely recovering machinery at Warracknabeal in Victoria this Friday, November 4.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
