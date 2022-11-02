Farm Online

Australia's international agriculture centre celebrates 40 years

By Mark Phelps
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:25am, first published 1:00am
ACIAR CEO Professor Andrew Campbell, National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson and Queensland Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner celebrating 40 years of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research.

MORE than 100 food security experts have gathered in Brisbane to help solve the global worsening food crisis.

