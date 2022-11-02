Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Global Dairy Trade price index down 3.9% at November 1 auction

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
November 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global Dairy Trade auction prices fall 3.9% as China economy battered

The Global Dairy Trade price index continues to spiral down with a 3.9 per cent fall in Tuesday night's auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.