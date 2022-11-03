MLA enhances livestock market reports

Australia's red meat producers are being encouraged to subscribe to Meat & Livestock Australia's enhanced interactive market reports to get the latest and most relevant information for their businesses - and be in with the chance to win $1,000 of fuel.
MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service is the leading provider of livestock market data and insights in Australia, including saleyard market reports covering over 60 livestock auctions in approximately 50 regional locations every week.
With Australia's red meat and livestock industry operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic global market, MLA has developed a range of interactive online reports which have greater functionality and more options for users to generate customised data that's most relevant to their livestock business.
NLRS Manager Stephanie Pitt said the enhanced reports were part of the ongoing commitment from NLRS to promote price transparency across the Australian red meat industry by reporting livestock supply and price information.
"The greater adoption of smartphones and tablets as the preferred method to access information across our industry has driven the demand for content that is interactive and compatible with reduced screen sizes," Ms Pitt said.
"The enhanced interactive online saleyard market reports and indicators allow users to customise, filter, chart and download all market report data.
"Additional filters and features enable producers to make data-driven decisions about where and when they market their cattle and sheep.
"Sheep and cattle indicator reports now have two additional filters, including a state filter and a region filter. Indicator reports are updated within an hour of the conclusion of all NLRS markets each day."
Ms Pitt said all pricing indicators for sheep and cattle have an export feature built into their dashboard, providing easier and faster access to raw pricing data underpinning indicators.
"This feature also serves to provide broader industry with greater transparency of the raw pricing data which the indicators deliver," Ms Pitt said.
"Sheep and cattle saleyard market reports now enable users to select different markets across states and across Australia.
"New filters for the livestock category and types of buyers operating in the selected markets enable more in-depth analysis for users. Users can also drill down further into weight types, categories, and fat and muscle scores."
NLRS offers a free email subscription service for all reports produced, delivering them directly into a subscriber's inbox.
Audio versions of the market commentary are also available for users to listen to, including historical reports from the previous two weeks.
All new subscribers have the opportunity to win a $1,000 fuel card if they subscribe before the 31 December 2022.
