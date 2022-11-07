Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Floods hit production of dairy farm home-grown feed

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Floods across three states have taken a heavy toll on the dairy industry with the impact expected to continue for many months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.