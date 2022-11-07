THE GRAINS sector has endorsed comments from the federal government hinting at plans to beef up biosecurity spending.
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Barry Large said grain producers were particularly at risk from biosecurity incursions, with exotic pests such as khapra beetle and karnal bunt having the potential to cause billions of dollars of damage if they enter the country.
With this in mind GPA has been a long-term advocate of ramping up biosecurity protection measures.
And Mr Large said comments from new federal agriculture minister Murray Watt regarding biosecurity were heartening.
"We clearly support Minister Watt's commitment to start a new process and properly consult with industry and other stakeholders on sustainable biosecurity funding," Mr Large said.
In particular he said comments regarding opening discussions for an industry-wide biosecurity levy were a step in the right direction.
"We welcome statements that this process will include meaningful conversations with stakeholders on the introduction of a biosecurity levy," he said.
"GPA has long advocated for the introduction of a container levy, given containers are a major vector for serious pests hitchhiking their way into Australia."
"We welcome fresh moves to explore a more equitable system, where importers are contributing their fair share towards the actual costs of biosecurity activities, to better manage risks."
GPA chief executive, Colin Bettles, said the move backed GPA's submission to the Senate biosecurity inquiry, urging tougher preventative measures.
"A levy on all imported containers will help resource the biosecurity job properly to ensure we can meet the increasing size, complexity, demands and risks of a shifting global trade," Mr Bettles said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
