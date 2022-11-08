Lifestyle properties might have failed to sell for the Nine Network's The Block on the weekend but there were no such problems at two auctions in north-east Victoria.
Former concretor Laurie McDonald made a better than expected $2,225,000 at auction for his off-the-grid home overlooking the Ovens River.
Mr McDonald says he is slowing down and it was time to hand over his 60 hectare (148 acre) Karma Roo at Whorouly to a new owner who won the day at an on-site auction on Saturday.
A few hours later on-site at Markwood in the north-east, Elders Real Estate agents successfully sold a second lifestyle property, this one on 24ha (60 acres).
Vendors are said to be happy with the result of both sales.
The Markwood property sold for $1,435,000.
The Block's five much publicised homes on four hectare blocks at Gisborne had mixed auction results that same day.
The first sold for a stellar $5,666,666 but two others sold just above their $4,080,000 reserve and two others were passed in.
But in bright sunshine at Whorouly, agents had no such trouble with their larger lifestyle offerings.
Mr McDonald had helped build his home and then enjoyed years of the rural life while raising some cattle.
Mr McDonald ran a successful concrete contracting business in the north east for more than 40 years.
The property at 699 Kneebone's Gap Road at Whoroughly has easy access off the main Snow Road, between Wangaratta and Myrtleford.
On the property is a sandstone brick homestead with a building area of roughly 31 squares.
The home is sited on a rising portion of ground so it overlooks the five farm paddocks and to take in the views of the Ovens River countryside and the snow-capped peaks beyond.
The McDonalds are currently running 20 Angus breeders and their calves which gives the option of running them through to vealers at 18 months, or selling them off earlier as calves.
Each of the five paddocks has a watering point or dam.
Part of the farm is set aside for hay each year.
The yards, loading race and fences are all in good condition.
Karma Roo runs completely off the grid, courtesy of an 18 panel (6 kW capacity) solar system and battery storage.
At the later auction, a quality family home on 24 hectares at Markwood's Horseshoe Creek drew a large crowd.
The block is close to Milawa and the district centres of Wangaratta, Beechworth, Myrtleford and Bright.
The land is divided into three paddocks all with electric fencing.
The vendors have traditionally run horses, participating in various local competitions and recreational riding activity.
More recently 35 head of cattle have been agisted with secure yard facilities.
The weatherboard four-bedroom family home is spread over 30 squares.
It has external farm-buildings including a major shed, with concrete floor, which serves as a working artist's studio and workshop, the original two-stand shearing shed, a hay shed, plus garaging for two vehicles.
Rainfall runoff from these and the home is collected for a storage .
Michael Everard from Elders Real Estate Wangaratta was the selling agent for both properties.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
