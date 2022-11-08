Farm Online
Home/Property

Two lifestyle properties in the north-east found buyers while The Block struggled that same day | Videos

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Lifestyle properties might have failed to sell for the Nine Network's The Block on the weekend but there were no such problems at two auctions in north-east Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.