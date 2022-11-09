A prestigious fine wool growing operation owned by an Australian Wool Innovation director is on the market.
Avington in central Victoria is being offered for around $30 million by Noel and Lyndsay Henderson.
Mr Henderson was elected as a director of AWI in 2019.
Their award-winning fine wool enterprise in the Macedon Ranges region has been listed for sale.
Spanning 1196 hectares (2955 acres), Avington is the current breeding and grazing platform for Avington Merino, one of the few global producers of luxury merino wool fibres.
The Hendersons established Avington Merino in 1996, harnessing their passion and commitment to using ethical farming practices to produce high-quality superfine and ultrafine merino wool.
Mr Henderson is a former director of the construction giant Multiplex with senior roles in other large constructions firms.
Agents say Avington has an exclusive supply agreement for its product with European textile manufacturers, which is expected to underpin interest in the sale.
CBRE's Shane McIntyre and Matt Childs have been appointed to manage the campaign, with expressions of interest invited by December 8.
Located 75 minutes from inner city Melbourne, the Sidonia Road property includes an architect-designed main residence, other accommodations and sheep handling facilities, in addition to water security, operational efficiencies, and pasture development.
"Avington has been developed and maintained over the past 25 years by the Henderson family to be a highly improved, world-renowned enterprise," Mr Childs said.
"The level of quality in the infrastructure, technology, animal welfare, brand reputation, and operational efficiencies is rarely found in assets of this nature," Mr Childs said.
Of the 1196ha site, 87 per cent is classed as high-quality arable and grazing area and includes a fully automated and very reliable stock water system."
At 520m elevation, the annual average rainfall is 755mm, providing pasture for much of the year.
The property has been developed with state-of-the-art operational infrastructure and has a 15,000 dry sheep equivalent (DSE) carrying capacity.
After an extensive breeding program, it's flock produces superfine wool in the 15-17 micron range and extra ultrafine in the 11-13.5 micron range.
Avington is being offered for sale on a walk-in-walk-out basis, inclusive of the current inventory of plant and equipment and the entire superfine and ultrafine sheep flock or can be purchased on a bare land basis if desired.
"The purchaser of this asset will have no further capital expenditure for decades due to the high quality of Avington," Mr McIntyre said.
"Fencing, pastures, water harvesting and environmental strategies have all been thoughtfully harnessed together to create a highly productive sustainable enterprise."
For more information contact Mr McIntyre on 0429 557070 or Mr Childs on 0418 512494.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
