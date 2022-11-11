Hosking resigns from GrainGrowers role

GRAINGROWERS chairman Brett Hosking has stepped down as both chairman and board member of the organisation, effective immediately.
Mr Hosking informed the GrainGrowers board of his decision earlier in the week.
The Quambatook, Victoria based farmer will now return his focus to his family farming operation with a busy harvest program set to commence within weeks.
WA-based Rhys Turton will be the new chairman.
Queensland farmer Nigel Corish will be the new deputy chairman.
GrainGrowers thanked Mr Hosking for his time in the role, saying he had offered tireless service to the organisation in his time as chairman.
He was elected to the job in 2018, replacing central NSW grain grower John Eastburn.
Mr Turton has served on the board since 2017 and will be the first WA-based GrainGrowers chair.
GrainGrowers jointly administers the representative organisation function for oversight of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) with fellow grain grower lobby group Grain Producers Australia.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
