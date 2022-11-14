Farm Online
Govt to re-examine its list of farmers who offered to sell water

By Jamieson Murphy
November 14 2022 - 1:00pm
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the proposals would be reconsidered,

THE federal government will re-examine its list of farmers who have previously offered to sell their water entitlements to the Commonweath, as it seeks to progress water recovery under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

