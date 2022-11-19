The 2022 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium, with the theme, Unlocking Potential, has concluded.
Industry leaders, researchers, emerging scientists and farmers travelling from near and far to Forster, NSW, to hear the latest from Dairy UP and discuss the critical topics impacting on the industry.
Day one kicked off at Club Forster on Tuesday, where about 150 attendees heard from guest speakers on topics, including farming intensification, managing climate risks and emerging dairy beef markets.
US expert in free-stall and compost barn design, Courtney Halbach, was the first speaker to take to the stage.
She spoke about the pros and cons as well as the costs associated with intensification.
Day two saw attendees travel about an hour to visit Manning Valley Dairy at Wingham, NSW.
Three stations were set up around the property, where speakers presented information on pasture management and remote feeding, dairy system intensification and attendees heard about the farm's Wagyu dairy beef program.
