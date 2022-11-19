Farm Online
Home/Dairy

All the faces at the 2022 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:59pm, first published November 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium, with the theme, Unlocking Potential, has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.