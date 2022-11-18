Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade up 2.4pc in November 15, 2022, event

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 2:00pm
Global dairy prices bounce back with 2.4 per cent increase

Global Dairy Trade prices lifted 2.4 per cent on Tuesday, reversing a trend since the start of October.

