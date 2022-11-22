Farm Online
Cattle price decline kicks off in earnest, EYCI dives 39c

By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has dropped back significantly and most agents believe it will stay that way until Christmas. Picture by Ashley Walmsley.

THE much-touted decline in the cattle market looks to be setting in now, with a significant tightening in supply over the past week doing little to dent the downward motion of prices across most categories.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

