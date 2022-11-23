Farm Online
Home/Beef

Experts outline mismatch between beef producer and public perceptions on sustainability: GRSB conference in Denver

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 24 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Bradd Witt and Taylah Faulkner, from The University of Queensland's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, at the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef conference in Denver, Colorado.

A widely held view that 'telling our story' as a communications approach for the beef industry amid increasing public scrutiny driven by concern for protection of the environment and animal welfare may not actually stack up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.