Clover honeys holding untapped benefit to agriculture and pharmaceuticals

November 27 2022 - 9:00am
Dr Kevin Foster and Persian clover. Picture supplied.

The unique isoflavonoids found in clover honeys - particularly honey produced from some common Trifolium annual species - could have significant untapped benefits to the pharmaceutical and apiculture industries.

