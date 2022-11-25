Farm Online
High production dairy farm near Kerang for sale between $2.5m-$2.8m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 26 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

More than $2.5 million is the starting selling price for a productive dairy farm in the Kerang area.

