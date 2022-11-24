Farm Online
APVMA workplace culture review following 'private urination incident'

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 25 2022 - 6:30am
APVMA chief executive office Lisa Croft. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A GOVERNMENT organisation's workplace culture will go under the microscope in an independent review, after it was revealed a senior manager resigned after urinating on a co-worker.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

