JAMES Bowie wants the big issues in WA's grassfed beef industry to be heard.
The multi-generational Angus beef producer from Bridgetown became a director of the inaugural Cattle Australia board last week, after one nomination for the WA livestock research catchment was received.
Mr Bowie offers a unique range of skills and connections from his experience working within Australia's resource sector and running his family-operated beef operation, Bowie Beef.
His family has farmed in the South West region since 1968.
"In my life outside agriculture I have been heavily involved with engaging across government, communities, industries and various industry representative bodies," Mr Bowie said.
"As Cattle Australia's WA representative one of my first tasks will be reaching out to the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA), WAFarmers and individual producers.
"I want to listen and learn what their priorities and issues are."
Cattle Australia is the new national peak body for the grassfed cattle industry, aiming to provide a visible, unified and influential voice for producers.
As the body forms, Mr Bowie said a key task would be to delineate and articulate a clear national remit, so it can support industry bodies - such as PGA and WAFarmers - with national issues, which impact or are emerging in WA.
He said while this was a time for incredible opportunity for Australian agriculture, it was also a time with significant headwinds.
"The cattle sector is an extremely significant industry that helps underpin many communities across every single region across Australia," Mr Bowie said.
"It's critical we come together to work collaboratively and align as one voice on key issues for a stronger and sustainable future."
From Mr Bowie's perspective hot topics in the sector include:
Mr Bowie said he was committed to building a collaborative and effective organisation, which would ensure a productive, profitable and sustainable cattle industry.
"Already I can see we have an outstanding group of leaders from across the beef industry, who have been nominated to guide the formation of Cattle Australia," he said.
"I am looking forward to working closely with them to contribute to a sustainable and prosperous cattle industry."
Cattle Council president Lloyd Hick said he had the utmost confidence in Mr Bowie, and his ability to advance the interests of the Australian grassfed cattle industry.
"I congratulate James on his appointment to the Cattle Australia Board and wish him every success," Mr Hick said.
"James comes with a substantial background in beef and broader industry, both in the paddock and in the boardroom which will be invaluable to the new organisation.
"Our members in the west will be well-represented with James at the table."
