Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Rochester farmer Tom Acocks reflects on Victorian floodwater

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
November 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester farmer Tom Acocks, and wife Emma, were able to prevent water from entering their dairy feedlot.

Major investment in the rebuild of flood-affected communities will be crucial for the livelihoods of many Victorian and NSW farmers, according to Rochester, Vic, dairy farmer Tom Acocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.