Dairy farmer's across South Australia now have three new board members on the SA Dairyfarmers' Association after they were welcomed at the annual general meeting earlier this month.
Gary Zweck has returned after a four-year stint on the Dairy SA board.
Mr Zweck runs a 250 cow total mixed ration dairy in the predominantly broadacre cropping region of Blyth, SA, with wife Ros and son Justin, the second-generation farmer remains positive about the future potentials for dairying in his home region.
Louise Paltridge and her husband Tom, are milking 400 cows on a pasture-based dairy at Eight Mile Creek, SA.
Mrs Paltridge is keen to help promote dairy farming as a vital part of South Australia's future economic sustainability and food security.
Tracey Cowie from Kongorong, SA, operates a 450 -ow dairy with her husband for the past 10 years, after making the move from New Zealand.
They are joined by returning board members president John Hunt, from Allendale, SA; vice president Nick Brokenshire and treasurer Ben McHugh, from Mount Compass, SA.
Mr Hunt thanked outgoing board member Sharon Joppich for her years of dedication to the dairy industry.
"Recognising her efforts on the departments Animal Welfare Advisory Committee and Cattle Advisory Group which is now the Cattle Industry Fund, just to name a couple among many outstanding appointments over the years," he said.
"We have had the privilege of her passion and insight into the industry for more than six years.
He said he was "thoroughly looking forward to getting into 2023 with renewed focus and leading the team in some great projects that will only see the dairy industry strive to be in front of the game, that it's known for".
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.