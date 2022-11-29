Farm Online
SA Dairyfarmers Association welcome fresh board members

November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
The new-look SADA board of Louise Paltridge, Nick Brokenshire, Ben McCue, Gary Zweck, Tracey Cowie and John Hunt. Picture supplied

Dairy farmer's across South Australia now have three new board members on the SA Dairyfarmers' Association after they were welcomed at the annual general meeting earlier this month.

