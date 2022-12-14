Farm Online
Rural patients waiting weeks and travelling 150km for medical care

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
December 15 2022 - 8:00am
REGIONAL and rural patients have to travel an average of 122km to see a specialist, while more than half are waiting weeks or months to see a GP.

