Courtney Halbach provides valuable insights on cow housing at the 2022 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
November 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Getting the design principles right for a free stall barn design is so important. This is an example of a 10-row cross-ventilated barn with three feed lanes using curtain baffles over the head-to-head stall platforms. Photo: The Dairyland Initiative

Courtney Halbach from The Dairyland Initiative, University of Wisconsin, Madison, US, presented 'Happy Housing, Happy Cows' at the 2022 Dairy Research Foundation Symposium at Forster, NSW.

