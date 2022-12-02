Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Rehab Management helping rural Australians recover after sustaining injuries

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
December 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rehab Management senior rehabilitation consultant and occupational therapist helps everyday Australians get back to work and continue doing what they enjoy after an accident.

Amie Bidwell has seen firsthand how returning to work after an accident changes not just the life of that person but the lives of those around them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.