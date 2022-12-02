Farm Online
Union Dairy Company reveals 25 cent milk price step up

Monique Patterson
Carlene Dowie
By Monique Patterson, and Carlene Dowie
December 2 2022 - 6:00pm
Dean and Colin McKenna make a toast with Union Dairy Company milk.

The Union Dairy Company (UDC) has announced a 25 cent a kilogram milk solids mid-season step up to milk prices.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Dairy editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

