Farm Online
Home/Property

Rossander portfolio attracts farmers and lifestylers to sell for up to $40m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 6 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Rossander Angus near Warrnambool was famously established in 1966 by Alison Anderson and her late husband Andrew. Picture from Warrnambool Standard.

A number of buyers have paid between $35 million-$40 million for one of southern Australia's top grazing farm portfolios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.