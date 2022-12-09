Farms for sale in the prime Mallee grain growing country around Quambatook generally attract lots of attention.
Once this harvest is sorted, the Knight's former Glen Aila property will be offered to a new buyer by Ray White Rural Rochester.
Just south of the township, Glen Aila takes in 788 hectares (1947 acres) of choice Mallee dryland farming with price expectations of $6.5m-$6.7m.
That suggests a possible price between $3338 and $3441 per acre.
Ray White agent Rob Hosking said a recent sale result of dryland cropping land at Elmore was well above expectations.
"We are still very much in a rising market," Mr Hosking said.
"There are still very strong prices being paid for this sort of country."
He said he had been involved in the sale of the Quambatook farm by the Knights just a few years ago.
The property had been held in the same family for more than a century after Henry and Catherine Knight in 1906 became the first settlers east of the Avoca River.
Mr Hosking said the current owners had bought some other dryland country closer to their home farm in the north and now wanted to sell to cut travel needs.
The Mallee has a terrific run of good seasons coupled with good prices and despite the unseasonal late rains many were reporting bumper yields.
Glen Aila is located six kilometres south of Quambatook with an diversion licence of 46 megalitres from the Avoca.
The property also has a stock and domestic Mallee pipeline connection.
It has a four-bedroom 34 square home on the farm.
Other improvements include a two-stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards having a 1000 head holding capacity.
The home block area is well laid out with lots of shedding and grain storage.
The expressions of interest campaign does not yet have a closing date to allow possible buyers to focus on their harvests.
For more information contact Rob Hosking of Ray White Rural Rochester on 0428 300056.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
