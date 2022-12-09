Farm Online
Busy today on the harvest, but selling this productive land for above $6.5m when it's done

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 9 2022 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Harvest is well under way at Glen Aila, just south of Quambatook. Pictures from Ray White Rural.

Farms for sale in the prime Mallee grain growing country around Quambatook generally attract lots of attention.

