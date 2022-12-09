Farm Online
Home/Property

Remarkable Western District mansion Dalvui sells for about $10 million to interstate buyer

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 10 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Tragedy struck the builder of the remarkable Dalvui mansion at Terang, which has been sold. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

One of Australia's most notable historic rural holdings has sold for about $10 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.