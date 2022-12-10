Farm Online

Non-subsidisation of vet costs a bitter pill for animal owners to swallow

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The interior of one of the procedural rooms at the Clermont Veterinary Clinic, containing some of the costly equipment needed in a practice.

One of the difficulties that vets say they face is the lack of subsidisation for their services, and the adverse reactions from the public when they need to recoup their costs in full.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.