One of the difficulties that vets say they face is the lack of subsidisation for their services, and the adverse reactions from the public when they need to recoup their costs in full.
"It's hard because so much is subsidised in the human world and unfortunately people have to pay in the animal world," Clermont vet Tess Salmond said. "The amount of equipment and overheads is phenomenal."
Her clinic includes a new xray machine purchased for around $80,000, an ultrasound installed to scan mares valued at $50,000, and a blood testing machine worth $40,000.
"People want answers in real time - you then have to charge for that," Dr Salmond said.
Charleville vet Courtney Scott said that as well as the comparisons that are made with the cheaper costs of an appointment with a doctor, the stress that the cost places on animal owners, and on the vet clinics feeling the outpouring of that stress, rural vet businesses often have to provide incentives to attract employees.
"If you're a doctor or a teacher or a nurse then generally you're supplied with a pretty good salary from the government to move west, and usually housing and other benefits as well," she said.
"As a privately owned vet clinic, that's something we have to provide as an incentive for people to come out, and unfortunately our veterinary services aren't free or subsidised by the government.
"If we could do it for free we would, it would be fantastic, but ultimately we can't."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
