Owners of a grazing block near Lucindale received an early Christmas present at auction on Friday.
Konleigh Flats in the South East sold for a healthy $6.7 million at the Lucindale Football Club auction.
Taking in 351 hectares (869 acres) the farm reached $7714 per acre before the hammer fell.
The grazing block on Three Chain Road, Greenways offered by TDC agents is located 37 kilometres south west of Lucindale adjoining the Princess Highway.
Konleigh Flats enjoys reliable rainfall with clover filled paddocks plus the added advantage of 27ha of irrigation with a 191 megalitre confined water licence.
There is an additional 567 megalitre unconfined taking allocation to allow for further development.
Medium to heavy loam soils cover over a limestone base for drainage enabling the quality pastures of phalaris, clover and rye grass to have strong spring growth.
The block is said to be ideal for grazing both cattle and sheep.
With good fencing and water infrastructure Konleigh Flats was said to be an ideal add on allotment.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
