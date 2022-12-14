Farm Online
Tree-changers on a beer budget take note - this might be some of the cheapest land left in Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 15 2022
Your house in the Mallee wilderness. For about $133 per acre you might be able to afford some extra sheets of iron to start a reno. Pictures from Urban and Rural Partners.

This must be some of the cheapest broadacre dirt left in Australia at $133 per acre.

