This must be some of the cheapest broadacre dirt left in Australia at $133 per acre.
Admittedly, it is probably some of the most useless as well, in agricultural terms, but with 1124 acres there's a lot of it for a suggested price range of $140,000-$160,000.
Welcome to Billiatt Park, about two hours drive east from Adelaide in a pretty isolated spot in South Australia well off the Karoonda Highway.
It is that isolation which will likely attract the eventual buyer who wants to get away from it all as it adjoins the remote Billiatt Conservation Park.
"The country is characterised by sand dunes, with a mosaic of open Mallee scrub," reads the park's description.
The wilderness area serves to protect populations of Pygmy possums and 18 species of reptiles.
Birds are really its "thing" though as the area is said to contain small but globally important populations of Malleefowl, the tiny Mallee emu wren, purple-gaped honeyeater, western whipbird and red-lored whistler.
There was once a town nearby called Sandalwood, which was more a railway siding, the town proclaimed in 1914.
That town is long gone now other than a community hall.
The 2021 Census says Sandalwood has a population of 62, that would be a district count.
There is no heritage listing over this piece of the Mallee wilderness.
Agents from Urban and Rural Partners said the sale provides a chance for someone to buy their own very private park.
There is no real home on the "park" other than a rugged lean-to but the new owner can camp onsite and ride their motorbike through the bushland without fear of meeting someone coming the other way.
There's countless species of flora and fauna located inside the property and the adjacent park, agents said.
Located on the property is a disused bore and an old shelter which "can easily have the roof sheets replaced as an ideal space to park your van".
Water is a bit scarce in these parts, so plan to take some on your bush block adventures as well.
For more information contact Nigel Christie from Urban and Rural Partners on 0429 929599.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
