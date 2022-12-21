Farm Online
Analysis

How the beef industry fared in 2022

By Ken Wilcock
December 21 2022 - 12:00pm
The year in review

January

The year starts tentatively with COVID causing huge problems with labour at beef plants. Grid rates open at the same level as December with 810c/kg for YP ox and 750 for heavy cow. There is flooding in south east Queensland but patchy rain in west with 300mm in places and others missing out. Agents report a conservative attitude to herd rebuilding due to high replacement cost. Teys Naracoorte is accused on social media of COVID-positive staff being forced to work; Woolworths withdraws from supply arrangements. Grids ease to 780/720c. 2021 beef exports are the lowest in over three decades.

