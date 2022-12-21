The year in review

The year starts tentatively with COVID causing huge problems with labour at beef plants. Grid rates open at the same level as December with 810c/kg for YP ox and 750 for heavy cow. There is flooding in south east Queensland but patchy rain in west with 300mm in places and others missing out. Agents report a conservative attitude to herd rebuilding due to high replacement cost. Teys Naracoorte is accused on social media of COVID-positive staff being forced to work; Woolworths withdraws from supply arrangements. Grids ease to 780/720c. 2021 beef exports are the lowest in over three decades.