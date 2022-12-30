Climate change repercussions

There has been a decline of around 15 per cent in April to October rainfall in the south west of Australia since 1970. Across the same region, May to July rainfall has seen the largest decrease, by around 19pc since 1970. There has also been a smaller decrease in southern Victoria , south east South Australia and Tasmania while in the rest of south east Australia, there has been a decrease of around 10pc in April to October rainfall since the late 1990s.