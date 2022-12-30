Farm Online

Changes in climate gradual but significant

By Don White, Weatherwatch
December 30 2022 - 4:00pm
Climate change repercussions

Over recent years there have been gradual but significant changes in the weather patterns in Australia. To some extent, this type of climate change has crept up on us in Australia. The way these changing climate patterns will influence rainfall and temperature distributions in eastern Australia will be the most critical environmental outcomes to affect rural Australia probably for decades to come.

