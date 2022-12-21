Farm Online
Home/Dairy

New sustainability index helps Trevor Parrish with breeding decisions

December 21 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Parrish says the new Sustainability Index is another tool to use in his breeding selections. Picture supplied by DataGene

Trevor Parrish wasted no time examining Australian dairy's newest breeding index when it was released earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.