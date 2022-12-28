Farm Online
Pasture mixes key to cutting methane emissions

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 28 2022 - 2:00pm
Dr Suzanna Boschma with a plot of chicory and sulla at the Tamworth Ag Research station at the Grazing towards 2030 field day.

Selecting pasture species that have anti-methanogenic potential could play a role in reducing the 15 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions that agriculture in NSW produces.

