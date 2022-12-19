Farm Online
Wong to visit China for diplomatic talks

By Maeve Bannister and Andrew Brown
December 20 2022 - 9:30am
Trade is expected to be high on the agenda when Foreign Minister Penny Wong visits China this week. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will travel to Beijing to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia-China diplomatic relations.

